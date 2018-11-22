Virtual reality Black Friday deals offer up to $200 off HTC Vive Pro, more

Microsoft’s Black Friday sale is now live, and with it comes virtual reality deals. The star of the show is the HTC Vive Pro deals, with $100 off the headset itself and $200 off the entire system. This brings the headset down to $699 shipped and the system to $1,199 shipped respectively. We’ve yet to track any major drops on HTC’s recently-announced virtual reality system, so this is a great time to pick one up if you’ve been waiting. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

If you don’t want to spend quite that much, Microsoft also has the Oculus Rift + Touch bundle for $50 off at $349 shipped. This is a match for Amazon’s all-time low and the best available. The Rift + Touch bundle is a great option for those just looking to get started in virtual reality. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

