Virtual reality Black Friday deals offer up to $200 off HTC Vive Pro, more

- Nov. 22nd 2018 12:23 am ET

Microsoft’s Black Friday sale is now live, and with it comes virtual reality deals. The star of the show is the HTC Vive Pro deals, with $100 off the headset itself and $200 off the entire system. This brings the headset down to $699 shipped and the system to $1,199 shipped respectively. We’ve yet to track any major drops on HTC’s recently-announced virtual reality system, so this is a great time to pick one up if you’ve been waiting. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

If you don’t want to spend quite that much, Microsoft also has the Oculus Rift + Touch bundle for $50 off at $349 shipped. This is a match for Amazon’s all-time low and the best available. The Rift + Touch bundle is a great option for those just looking to get started in virtual reality. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

HTC Vive Pro features:

  • From seated to standing to full 20’ x 20’ room-scale. Ideal for multi-user environments for sub-millimeter tracking accuracy.
  • Dual-OLED displays with industry leading resolution industry-leading pixels for unparalleled visual fidelity of graphics, text, and textures.
  • Even weight distribution of the headset, easy on and off, and adjustments for head size, glasses and interpupillary distance (IPD) makes multi-user and extended use easier than ever.
