VUDU launches 48-hour sale with discounts on Wonder Woman, Deadpool, more

Earlier this week, VUDU launched several large Thanksgiving week sales with discounts across multiple genres. Now, the online streaming company is back with more deals for Black Friday. Highlighting Black Friday is the 48-hour sale with many titles slashed to great prices. Our top pick is the Deadpool 2-Movie Collection in 4K for $14.99. Separately purchased in 4K at Google Play, this bundle would cost you $25 with current sale prices. Ryan Reynolds did a bang-up job with Deadpool, and it’s a cult classic for many Marvel fans. Head to VUDU to view all other titles in the 48-hour sale, or below for some more of our top picks and other discounts.
Other VUDU sales:
- Wonder Woman 4K: $9 (Reg. $17)
- $5 off Robin Hood with the purchase of select titles
- Ocean’s 8 4K: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also at Google Play
- Blade Runner 2049: $6 (Reg. $13)
- 12 Strong 4K: $10 (Reg. $16)
- Also at Google Play
- Ready Player One 4K: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also at Google Play
- …and more…
Black Friday Blu-ray Deals from $4:
Avengers: Infinity War
Game of Thrones Complete Series
Harry Potter 8-film Collection
Deadpool/2
The Dark Knight 4K Trilogy
The Hunger Games 4-film Collection
…and many more!https://t.co/aJcYEw1KER by @pcamp96 pic.twitter.com/ClqpKT2mRX
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 22, 2018