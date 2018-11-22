YI’s 4K action camera offers GoPro features at budget-friendly prices: $99 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the YI 4K Action Camera for $99 shipped. Normally $150 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Though isn’t waterproof out of the box like the more expensive GoPros are, this is perfect for capturing precious moments with your family during active events. You’ll get electronic image stabilization with the YI 4K action camera, which is normally held back for more expensive offerings like GoPro. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
If you’d still rather use GoPro, they’re on sale for Black Friday with prices starting at $179 shipped still.
YI 4K Action Camera features:
- Records 4K/30fps (100mbps), 2.7k/60fps, 1080p/120fps, 720p/240fps video, and 12MP raw images
- Equipped with advanced video stabilization (EIS) can capture super smooth footage
- High capacity rechargeable lithium-ion battery records up to 120mins of 4K/30fps video with a single charge
- Built-in Bluetooth and high speed 5GHz/2.4GHz Wi-Fi support for wireless remote control and the YI Action App for instant photo and video editing, sharing and live streaming to social media.