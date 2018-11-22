YI’s 4K action camera offers GoPro features at budget-friendly prices: $99 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the YI 4K Action Camera for $99 shipped. Normally $150 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Though isn’t waterproof out of the box like the more expensive GoPros are, this is perfect for capturing precious moments with your family during active events. You’ll get electronic image stabilization with the YI 4K action camera, which is normally held back for more expensive offerings like GoPro. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’d still rather use GoPro, they’re on sale for Black Friday with prices starting at $179 shipped still.

