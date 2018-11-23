6PM’s Black Friday Sale features an extra 10% off already-reduced items: Nike, North Face, more

6PM takes an extra 10% off sitewide with promo code BLKFRIYAY as part of its Black Friday Sale. Even better, the entire site already has discounts of up to 70% off. Finally, all orders receive free shipping. (It’s usually reserved for orders over $50.) Our top pick from this sale is the men’s The North Face Timber Full-Zip Jacket for $45. That’s down from its original rate of $99 and a perfect option for cool weather. It’s available in three colors, its polished exterior is versatile to dress up or down. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

