Amazon’s Black Friday Gold Box features beauty & personal care items from $10 shipped

- Nov. 23rd 2018 9:26 am ET

Black Friday
from $10
0

Today only, as a part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon takes up to 30% off select beauty and personal care items. All orders ship free and start as low as $10. This sale is full of many well-known name brands. A standout for us, however, is the Foreo Luna Face Exfoliator Brush and Silicone Cleansing Device for $118.30. Stores like Macy’s are still charging the full price of $169. Today’s deal is an Amazon all-time low and a rare discount on this product. Available for sensitive/normal or combination skin, the Foreo Luna claims to lift away 99.5% of makeup and other impurities while diminishing fine lines and wrinkles. Both models combine for a 3.5+/5 star rating. Head after the jump for more top picks.

More top picks from this sale:

For additional beauty bargains, check out the sales at Ulta, Macy’s, Kohl’s, and The Body Shop.

Foreo Luna features:

LUNA facial cleansing brush delivers deeper and gentler cleansing, while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. All it takes is 2 minutes twice a day for a healthier, radiant and younger-looking complexion. With its sleek, sophisticated design, the LUNA sonic face brush is the most elegant addition to any woman’s skincare routine. Up to 8,000 T-Sonic (transdermal sonic) pulsations per minute are directed through soft silicone touchpoints for deep yet gentle cleansing, lifting away 99.5% of dirt, oil plus make-up residue.

from $10

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Black Friday 2018

About the Author