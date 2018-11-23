Amazon’s Black Friday Gold Box features beauty & personal care items from $10 shipped

Today only, as a part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon takes up to 30% off select beauty and personal care items. All orders ship free and start as low as $10. This sale is full of many well-known name brands. A standout for us, however, is the Foreo Luna Face Exfoliator Brush and Silicone Cleansing Device for $118.30. Stores like Macy’s are still charging the full price of $169. Today’s deal is an Amazon all-time low and a rare discount on this product. Available for sensitive/normal or combination skin, the Foreo Luna claims to lift away 99.5% of makeup and other impurities while diminishing fine lines and wrinkles. Both models combine for a 3.5+/5 star rating. Head after the jump for more top picks.
More top picks from this sale:
- Mario Badescu Drying Lotion: $12 (Reg. $17)
- Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Subscribe & Save
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler: $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Viva La Juicy 3.4-oz. Bottle: $68 (Reg. $98)
- …and even more deals…
For additional beauty bargains, check out the sales at Ulta, Macy’s, Kohl’s, and The Body Shop.
Foreo Luna features:
LUNA facial cleansing brush delivers deeper and gentler cleansing, while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. All it takes is 2 minutes twice a day for a healthier, radiant and younger-looking complexion. With its sleek, sophisticated design, the LUNA sonic face brush is the most elegant addition to any woman’s skincare routine. Up to 8,000 T-Sonic (transdermal sonic) pulsations per minute are directed through soft silicone touchpoints for deep yet gentle cleansing, lifting away 99.5% of dirt, oil plus make-up residue.