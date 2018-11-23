Amazon’s in-house fashion brands are up to 50% off today only, with styles from $10

Today only,as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off fashion items from its in-house brands. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the Amazon Essentials Men’s Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket in several colors for $14. That’s $6 off the regular rate and an Amazon all-time low. This jacket is a great layering piece for the fall and winter. It also includes zippered storage pockets and a full-zip collar to help keep you warm. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 300 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Fleece Jacket $14 (Orig. $20)
- Amazon Essentials Crew Neck Sweater $13 (Orig. $18)
- Amazon Essentials Flannel Pajama Pant $10 (Orig. $14)
- Goodthreads Chino Pants $21 (Orig. $30)
- Goodthreads Athletic Fit Jeans $28 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Fleece Jacket $14 (Orig. $20)
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Puffer Jacket $27 (Orig. $39)
- Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Vest $18 (Orig. $25)
- Core 10 Yoga Pants $33 (Orig. $65)
- Lark & Ro Classic Wrap Dress $32 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…