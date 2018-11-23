Today only, save up to 40% on furniture at Amazon: Casper Mattress from $475, much more from $15

- Nov. 23rd 2018 8:58 am ET

Black Friday
Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals week, Amazon is taking 20% off Casper Memory Foam Mattress starting at $475 shipped. Every size from twin to California king is discounted today, with the smaller mattress fetching you $475 and the larger bed stacking up to $955. Across the board, these are some of the lowest prices we’ve tracked and many are at new Amazon all-time lows. These 10-inch thick mattresses are comprised of a four-layer foam construction and come packaged in a conveniently small box. Rated 4/5 stars from 800 customers. Head below to score even more furniture discounts at Amazon.

Also in today’s Gold Box, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a wide selection of furniture, rugs, and traditional mattresses starting at $15 shipped. There are plenty of options in the sale, so regardless of your taste in home decor, odds are you’ll be able to find an appropriately-styled addition to your home. One standout is the Modway Transmit Mid-Century Modern Low Profile 55 Inch TV Stand at $103.42 shipped. That’s good for a $46 discount from the going rate and a new all-time low. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating, much like all of the other items in the sale. 

Lastly, today only you’ll be able to save up to 40% on a selection of Amazon-exclusive seating starting at $35 shipped. The sale has everything from desk chairs to more contemporary seating options, with many of the items at new Amazon all-time lows. Not to mention that most of them, like the AmazonBasics Low-Back Computer Chair, are highly-rated

Casper Mattress features:

Just the right sink, just the right bounce. Two technologies come together for better nights and brighter days. Our mattress is made with premium latex foam for cooling & bounce and memory foam for supportive comfort. Developed and crafted with exacting standards in the U.S.A., our bed is resilient enough to compress-ship and fit through any door. We offer 100% free shipping and free returns, with a 100-night no-risk trial.

