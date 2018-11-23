Load up on toys in today’s Amazon Gold Box: Hot Wheels, Barbie, more from $4 shipped

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon offers up to 40% off select toys from Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, and more The deals start at under $4 and free shipping is available across the board. Our top pick is the Matchbox Mission 4-level Garage Playset for $23.50. That’s down from its regular $35 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This bundle includes the garage, various accessories, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. See our top picks below or jump into the entire sale here.
Additional toy deals include:
- Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash: $30 (Reg. $45)
- 10-pack Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends: $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Blocks Build ‘N Learn Table Set: $31.50 (Reg. $40)
- 50-ack Matchbox Cars: $37 (Reg. $45)
- Hot Wheels Versus Track Set: $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- …and more…
Matchbox Mission Garage features:
Send your Matchbox cars through four levels of activity, wind around the spiral ramp, stop to refuel at the gas pump, or ride the crane to the very top on the real working elevator. It’s always a busy day at the coolest garage around!
