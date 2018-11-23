Amazon’s Black Friday Gold Box offers deep discounts on TP-Link & Kasa Smart Home from $8

- Nov. 23rd 2018 3:19 am ET

Black Friday
From $8
Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering a large selection of Kasa Smart Home products as well as TP-Link networking accessories from $8 shipped. Leading the way with Kasa is the HS300 Wi-Fi Smart Power Strip for $54.99. Normally $80, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This power strip is perfect for automating a home theater or desk, as you can control each of the six plugs individually. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the entire Kasa Smart Home sale here.

Nomad Base Station

On the TP-Link networking side, our top pick would be the 802.11ac 750Mbps Dual Band WiFi Range Extender at $17.99. Regularly around $30, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Range extenders are great for getting Wi-Fi where you need it, without upgrading to a mesh networking system. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Shop the entire TP-Link networking sale.

Kasa Smart HS300 Wi-Fi Power Strip features:

  • 6 Smart Outlets – Independently control 6 smart outlets, and charge 3 devices with built-in USB ports. Ideal for controlling electronics in your home, home office, or small business
  • Surge Protection – ETL certified surge protection shields sensitive electronics and appliances from sudden power surges that can occur during weather storms and cause irreparable damage
  • Energy Monitoring – Monitor how much energy devices connected to the power strip consume. Check on each one from your Kasa Smart app and turn off ones that are using too much power.
  • Control from Anywhere – Control connected devices from anywhere with the Kasa Smart app. Power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights from the app.
  • Voice Control – Remotely control your smart plug and use voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.
Black Friday 2018 TP-Link

