Amazon’s Black Friday Gold Box offers deep discounts on TP-Link & Kasa Smart Home from $8

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering a large selection of Kasa Smart Home products as well as TP-Link networking accessories from $8 shipped. Leading the way with Kasa is the HS300 Wi-Fi Smart Power Strip for $54.99. Normally $80, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This power strip is perfect for automating a home theater or desk, as you can control each of the six plugs individually. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the entire Kasa Smart Home sale here.
Nomad Base Station
On the TP-Link networking side, our top pick would be the 802.11ac 750Mbps Dual Band WiFi Range Extender at $17.99. Regularly around $30, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Range extenders are great for getting Wi-Fi where you need it, without upgrading to a mesh networking system. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Shop the entire TP-Link networking sale.
Kasa Smart HS300 Wi-Fi Power Strip features:
- 6 Smart Outlets – Independently control 6 smart outlets, and charge 3 devices with built-in USB ports. Ideal for controlling electronics in your home, home office, or small business
- Surge Protection – ETL certified surge protection shields sensitive electronics and appliances from sudden power surges that can occur during weather storms and cause irreparable damage
- Energy Monitoring – Monitor how much energy devices connected to the power strip consume. Check on each one from your Kasa Smart app and turn off ones that are using too much power.
- Control from Anywhere – Control connected devices from anywhere with the Kasa Smart app. Power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights from the app.
- Voice Control – Remotely control your smart plug and use voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.