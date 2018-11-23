Amazon’s updating your denim with up to 50% off Levi’s, True Religion, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Today only,as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is taking up to 50% off top brand denim for men and women. Find deals on Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, True Religion, and more. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. The Levi’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans for men are a must-have from this sale and they’re on sale for just $32. That’s an Amazon all-time low, the best we can find, and $28 off the regular rate. These jeans feature a modern fit for comfort and you can easily roll the hem to show off your fall and winter shoes. Rated 4/5 stars on Levi’s with over 1,800 reviews. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Amazon’s in-house fashion brand sale that’s offering up to 50% off styles for men and women.