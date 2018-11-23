Keep your Wi-Fi Router running and more w/ APC’s 650VA Six-Outlet UPS at $35 (Reg. $55)

- Nov. 23rd 2018 12:41 am ET

Black Friday
0

Office Depot offers the APC 650VA Six-Outlet BN650M1 UPS for $34.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Free in-store pick up is available, or you can pad your cart with this $1 pack of pencils. Normally selling for $56 at other retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a $22 discount beating our previous mention by $5. We haven’t seen it sell for less in the past either. APC’s UPS is a great solution to preventing network downtimes at home. It also features a built-in 2.4A USB charging port. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

APC 650VA Six-Outlet UPS features:

Protect computers and other delicate electronic equipment from power surges and data loss with this APC Back-UPS uninterrupted power supply. It provides surge protection as well as battery backup so that nothing is damaged or lost during a thunderstorm. This APC Back-UPS uninterrupted power supply also includes a USB port for charging phones and other devices.

