Save up to 20% on ASUS monitors, routers, and motherboards from $16.50 shipped

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering up to 20% off select ASUS products from $16.50 shipped. Our top pick is the 802.11ac 1.3Gb/s Dual Band Wi-Fi Router for $44.99 shipped. Normally $60, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re still using the Wi-Fi router that your Internet provider gives you, swap that out for this ASUS one and get better coverage. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,700 shoppers. Shop the entire ASUS sale here.
ASUS 802.11ac Dual Band Wi-Fi Router features:
- Dual-band AC1300 with the latest 2×2 MU-MIMO technology for combined speeds of up to 1267 Mbps
- Four external 5dBi antennas for improved Wi-Fi range and multi-device performance
- Monitor and manage your network with ease from your mobile device using the intuitive ASUS Router App
- Effortless router setup with the ASUSWRT web-based interface, Super-Fast Wi-Fi – Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi with concurrent speeds up to 867Mbps (5GHz) and 400Mbps (2.4GHz)
- Integrated USB 3.0 port allows you to share external drives/flash drives with your network
