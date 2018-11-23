Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-Port USB Bluetooth Receiver Car Kit $14 shipped, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Three-Port USB Bluetooth Receiver Car Kit for $14.15 shipped. You’ll need to apply code BFRID008 at checkout to lock in the savings here. Regularly fetching $24, that’s good for a 40% discount, matches our previous mention, and is the lowest we’ve seen in 2018. This is an easy way to add wireless music playback to your car without replacing its in-dash receiver. Over 600 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.
Make the most of your car radio. Just connect this Bluetooth receiver and enjoy customized playlists from your mobile devices. Convenient connection with Bluetooth-enabled devices, including iPhone, iPad, Android & Windows phones, tablets, and more. Simply plug the car charger into your car’s 12V socket; then connect the receiver to your car stereo system 3.5mm audio input jack and to one of the car charger USB ports. The receiver powers on automatically when your car is started and it will automatically connect with the last-paired device. The magnetic base on the back of the receiver allows you to take the dongle from car-to-car or listen to music at home.