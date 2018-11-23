Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-Port USB Bluetooth Receiver Car Kit $14 shipped, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Three-Port USB Bluetooth Receiver Car Kit for $14.15 shipped. You’ll need to apply code BFRID008 at checkout to lock in the savings here. Regularly fetching $24, that’s good for a 40% discount, matches our previous mention, and is the lowest we’ve seen in 2018. This is an easy way to add wireless music playback to your car without replacing its in-dash receiver. Over 600 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

