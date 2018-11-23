Patagonia, The North Face, Barbour & more up to 50% off at Backcountry’s Black Friday Sale

For a limited time only, Backcountry’s Black Friday Event is offering up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Sorel, Barbour, Columbia and more. Orders over $50 receive complimentary two-day delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the men’s Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket for $139, which is a savings of $60 off the original rate. I purchased this jacket for my husband last year and he was highly impressed. It’s lightweight, packable, and water-resistant. This style also features zippered hand pockets to secure your essentials. With over 150 reviews, this jacket is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Patagonia Down Sweater Hooded Jacket $195 (Orig. $279)
- The North Face Triclimate Hooded Jacket $180 (Orig. $240)
- Patagonia Woolyester Fleece Pullover $97 (Orig. $139)
- Sorel Cheyanne II Boot $116 (Orig. $155)
- Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket $139 (Orig. $199)
Our top picks for women include:
- Columbia Pardon My Trench Rain Jacket $52 (Orig. $70)
- Mountain Hardwear Ghost Lite Stretch Jacket $70 (Orig. $140)
- Barbour Dartford Wax Jacket $359 (Orig. $479)
- Dylan Frosty Tipped Pile Stadium Pullover $70 (Orig. $100)
- The North Face Aconcagua II Down Jacket $120 (Orig. $160)
