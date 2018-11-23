Best Black Friday Fashion Deals: Nike, Ray-Ban, adidas, Lululemon, Nordstrom, more

Black Friday 2018, is finally here! This year’s prices are some of the best we’ve ever seen. Even better, many stores include free delivery, too. While you can find all of our favorite promotions in our Black Friday guide, we wanted to place the best fashion deals of this week in one place. Find them all after the jump.

Activewear |

adidas: up to 50% off during the adidas Black Friday Event

during the adidas Black Friday Event Nike: extra 25% off : Dri-FIT, Jordan, Tech Fleece, much more with code THANKS

: Dri-FIT, Jordan, Tech Fleece, much more with code Backcountry: up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, Sorel, Barbour, Columbia and more

The North Face, Patagonia, Sorel, Barbour, Columbia and more Eddie Bauer: 50% off sitewide w/ styles from $15 + free shipping

sitewide w/ styles from $15 + free shipping Lululemon: up to 50% off a selection of women’s and men’s apparel and accessories

a selection of women’s and men’s apparel and accessories PUMA: extra 30% off sitewide w/ deals from $3 shipped with code PUMAFRIDAY and BFEXTRA

sitewide w/ deals from $3 shipped with code and Oakley: up to 50% off sunglasses, apparel and accessories from $20

sunglasses, apparel and accessories from $20 Finish Line: extra 25% off select items via code AFF25BF at checkout.

select items via code at checkout. Mountain Hardwear: 25% off sitewide: jackets, vests & more from $49

sitewide: jackets, vests & more from $49 The North Face: up to 25% off select styles with deals from $41

Casual and Formalwear |

Ray-Ban: up to 50% off top styles + 20% off sitewide & free delivery

top styles + 20% off sitewide & free delivery Timbuk2: up to 50% off MacBook bags, briefcases, more

MacBook bags, briefcases, more L.L. Bean: 20% off clothing and outerwear with code THANKS20

clothing and outerwear with code Zappos: discounting thousands of top brands from $30 : UGG, The North Face, more

: UGG, The North Face, more Abercrombie: 50% off sitewide including jackets, sweaters, jeans and more

sitewide including jackets, sweaters, jeans and more UGG: Closet Sale offers up to 60% off boots, sneakers, slippers, more

boots, sneakers, slippers, more Nordstrom Rack: extra 30% off sale items + free shipping sitewide

sale items + free shipping sitewide Nordstrom: The Score Sale takes up to 60% off top brands

top brands Crocs: 40% off sitewide, with doorbusters from just $10

sitewide, with doorbusters from just $10 ECCO: extra 40% off its sale shoes and accessories with promo code BF18

its sale shoes and accessories with promo code Cole Haan: 30% off sitewide: boots, dress shoes, more

sitewide: boots, dress shoes, more GAP: extra 50% off sitewide & deals from just $13

sitewide & deals from just $13 Lacoste: 40% off sitewide, including sale items + free shipping

sitewide, including sale items + free shipping J.Crew Factory: 40% to 50% off sitewide with deals from $17 w/ code ADD2CART

sitewide with deals from $17 w/ code Express: 50% off sitewide, including sale items + free shipping

sitewide, including sale items + free shipping Allen Edmonds: Up to 50% off all boots, dress shoes, more

