Best Black Friday Fashion Deals: Nike, Ray-Ban, adidas, Lululemon, Nordstrom, more

Black Friday 2018, is finally here! This year’s prices are some of the best we’ve ever seen. Even better, many stores include free delivery, too. While you can find all of our favorite promotions in our Black Friday guide, we wanted to place the best fashion deals of this week in one place. Find them all after the jump.
Activewear |
- adidas: up to 50% off during the adidas Black Friday Event
- Nike: extra 25% off: Dri-FIT, Jordan, Tech Fleece, much more with code THANKS
- Backcountry: up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, Sorel, Barbour, Columbia and more
- Eddie Bauer: 50% off sitewide w/ styles from $15 + free shipping
- Lululemon: up to 50% off a selection of women’s and men’s apparel and accessories
- PUMA: extra 30% off sitewide w/ deals from $3 shipped with code PUMAFRIDAY and BFEXTRA
- Oakley: up to 50% off sunglasses, apparel and accessories from $20
- Finish Line: extra 25% off select items via code AFF25BF at checkout.
- Mountain Hardwear: 25% off sitewide: jackets, vests & more from $49
- The North Face: up to 25% off select styles with deals from $41
Casual and Formalwear |
- Ray-Ban: up to 50% off top styles + 20% off sitewide & free delivery
- Timbuk2: up to 50% off MacBook bags, briefcases, more
- L.L. Bean: 20% off clothing and outerwear with code THANKS20
- Zappos: discounting thousands of top brands from $30: UGG, The North Face, more
- Abercrombie: 50% off sitewide including jackets, sweaters, jeans and more
- UGG: Closet Sale offers up to 60% off boots, sneakers, slippers, more
- Nordstrom Rack: extra 30% off sale items + free shipping sitewide
- Nordstrom: The Score Sale takes up to 60% off top brands
- Crocs: 40% off sitewide, with doorbusters from just $10
- ECCO: extra 40% off its sale shoes and accessories with promo code BF18
- Cole Haan: 30% off sitewide: boots, dress shoes, more
- GAP: extra 50% off sitewide & deals from just $13
- Lacoste: 40% off sitewide, including sale items + free shipping
- J.Crew Factory: 40% to 50% off sitewide with deals from $17 w/ code ADD2CART
- Express: 50% off sitewide, including sale items + free shipping
- Allen Edmonds: Up to 50% off all boots, dress shoes, more
