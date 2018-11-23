Black Friday Oral-B, Crest & Philips Sonicare from $18: toothbrushes, beard kits, Whitestrips, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals week, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Philips Sonicare, Oral-B, Crest and Braun personal care products. That includes deep deals on electric toothbrushes, shavers, Whitestrips and much more. One standout here is the Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush with travel case for $99.95 shipped. That’s a straight $100 off and a new Amazon low. It’s still $200 at Walmart and Best Buy. This model features 5 brushing modes, the charging glass and a travel case. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. Head below for loads more Black Friday electric toothbrushes among other personal care items. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for more.
Black Friday Toothbrushes/Personal Care:
- Oral-B Pro 3000 Bluetooth Toothbrush $48 (Reg. $70+)
- Philips Sonicare 9700 Smart Toothbrush $230 ($50 off)
- Philips Sonicare 9300 Smart Toothbrush $165 (Reg. $230)
- Crest 3D White Pro Effects Whitestrips $28 (Reg. $44)
- 20 Treatments
- Crest 3D Vivid Plus Whitestrips $18 (40% off)
- 10 Treatments
- Old Spice Beard Care Kit $35 (Reg. $50+)
- w/ Beard Oil, Wash, Conditioner, Balm
- And much more…
Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush:
- Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. Improves gum health in only two weeks, and whitens teeth in just one week
- 5 brushing modes for a customized experience: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care & Deep Clean
- Smartimer and Quadpacer features help ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth
- Includes charging glass and premium (non charging) travel case