Black Friday Sport/Fitness Deals from $12: ProForm Ellipticals, basketballs, bikes, more

Amazon offers the ProForm Cardio HIIT Elliptical Trainer for $699 with free scheduled delivery. Also at Walmart. Normally $900, this is a match for its all-time low from last Black Friday and the best available. After Thanksgiving festivities, this is a great way to stay (or get) in shape for the holidays. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers. Head below for more sport and fitness deals.
ProForm Cardio HIIT Elliptical features:
- iPod compatible audio, 7″ backlit display, 32 workout apps, 24 resistance levels, 5″ elliptical stepping path with 10″ vertical
- Integrated tablet holder, EKG grip pulse heart rate monitor, integrated in-handle controls, commercial-grade steel construction
- Multi-function handlebars, cool air workout fan, Inertia-Enhanced flywheel, oversized cushioned pedals
- Water bottle holder, transport wheels, leveling feet, 350 lb. Weight capacity
- The ProForm Cardio Trainer is protected with a lifetime frame warranty, 3-year parts warranty, and 1-year labor warranty. Refer User Manual for troubleshooting steps
- Go to ifit.com/activate to redeem your one month iFit membership and activate your equipment for unlimited workout programs and experiences