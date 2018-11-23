Black Friday Sport/Fitness Deals from $12: ProForm Ellipticals, basketballs, bikes, more

Amazon offers the ProForm Cardio HIIT Elliptical Trainer for $699 with free scheduled delivery. Also at Walmart. Normally $900, this is a match for its all-time low from last Black Friday and the best available. After Thanksgiving festivities, this is a great way to stay (or get) in shape for the holidays. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers. Head below for more sport and fitness deals.

Other sport/fitness deals:

ProForm Cardio HIIT Elliptical features:

  • iPod compatible audio, 7″ backlit display, 32 workout apps, 24 resistance levels, 5″ elliptical stepping path with 10″ vertical
  • Integrated tablet holder, EKG grip pulse heart rate monitor, integrated in-handle controls, commercial-grade steel construction
  • Multi-function handlebars, cool air workout fan, Inertia-Enhanced flywheel, oversized cushioned pedals
  • Water bottle holder, transport wheels, leveling feet, 350 lb. Weight capacity
  • The ProForm Cardio Trainer is protected with a lifetime frame warranty, 3-year parts warranty, and 1-year labor warranty. Refer User Manual for troubleshooting steps
  • Go to ifit.com/activate to redeem your one month iFit membership and activate your equipment for unlimited workout programs and experiences

