Enjoy clean air w/ the Blueair Classic 205 HEPA Alexa-enabled air purifier: $199 (Reg. $350)

Amazon offers the Blueair Classic 205 Smart Air Purifier with Alexa Control for $199 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Normally $350, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is perfect for rooms up to 300-square feet and is a great addition to any smart home. You’ll be able to change the fan speed, schedule, and more with just your voice using Alexa. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you don’t mind losing the smart capabilities, this HEPA air filter on Amazon is just $90 shipped. It boasts 4.3/5 stars from thousands and is a great option for any room.
Blueair Classic 205 Smart Air Purifier features:
- Battle allergies, asthma and hay fever with HEPAsilent technology which leverages electrostatic charge and mechanical filtration to deliver true HEPA performance capturing 99.97% of air airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, pollen.
- SmokeStop filters, sold seperately, provide an extra level of activated carbon filtration to remove odors and smoke cause by wildfires as well as odors caused by pets, food and VOCs (gases)
- Certified clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 180 cubic feet per minute with a superior, 5 air changes per hour
- 3 fan speeds including whisper quiet operation allow you to breathe and sleep easier without disruption
- Wifi enabled for control through your Blueair friend app and Amazon Alexa compatible