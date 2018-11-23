Fitbit’s Aria 2 Smart Scale is a great way to track your weight loss for $110 (Reg. $130)

Amazon offers the Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale for $110.19 shipped. Normally $130, this is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available right now. If you spent Thanksgiving like me, you might have eaten a little too much. This smart scale is perfect for keeping track of your weight as you aim to shed a few pounds. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

If you’d rather have Apple Health syncing and save a few bucks, check out this Yumani Smart Scale for $50 shipped. I own this scale, and it’s a great option at over less than half the cost.

Fitbit Aria 2 features:

  • Measures weight, body fat percentage, lean mass and BMI
  • Syncs stats automatically to your Fitbit dashboard using Wi-Fi encryption and tracks your progress with simple, easy-to-read graphs
  • Recognizes up to eight users while keeping individual stats private
  • Easy Bluetooth setup takes just a few minutes with your smartphone
  • Modern, polished glass surface for a scale that looks stylish anywhere

