Save up to 30% on Graco car seats, strollers and more from $4 shipped at Amazon

- Nov. 23rd 2018 11:20 am ET

Black Friday
Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals week, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Graco baby products starting at $4 shipped. Today’s sale has everything from car seats and strollers to play sheets, rockers and more. One standout for us is the Graco Tranzitions 3-in-1 Harness Booster Convertible Car Seat at $65.94. You’d typically expect to pay $100 for the seat, with this offer saving you 30% and hitting a new Amazon low. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from nearly 400 customers. Shop the rest of Amazon’s Graco sale right here.

Graco Tranzitions 3-in-1 Car Seat features:

  • 3-in-1 harness booster helps protect your child, from toddler to youth; harness booster. Features the Simply Safe Adjust Harness System, which adjusts your harness and headrest to 8 height positions, with no rethreading
  • Simply Safe Adjust Harness System adjusts the height of your harness and headrest in one motion; one-hand, 5-position adjustable headrest easily adapts for your growing child. 
  • Open-loop belt guides properly position vehicle seat belt across child; seat pad, body support and harness covers are comfortable and machine-washable. Metal and plastic parts may be cleaned with mild soap and cool water

