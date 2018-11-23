Harman Kardon’s Allure Bluetooth Home Speaker offers 360º audio and Alexa: $150 (save $100)

- Nov. 23rd 2018 2:21 pm ET

Black Friday
$150
Amazon is offering the Harman Kardon Allure Bluetooth Home Speaker for $149.95 shipped. Matched at Harman Audio. Regularly fetching closer to $250 at retailers like B&H, this discount saves you $100 and is a match for lowest price we have tracked. Enjoy 360-degree Harman Kardon quality audio from a speaker that also takes orders via Alexa. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 65% of reviewers.

Harman Kardon Allure features:

  • Powerful, 360-degree Harman Kardon sound
  • Powered by Amazon alexa voice service
  • Far-field voice recognition
  • Wireless Bluetooth streaming
  • 360-degree lighting and elegant design

