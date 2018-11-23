Score Hulu’s limited commercials plan for just $1/mo. (Reg. $8)

Hulu is currently offering its limited commercial plan for $0.99 per month for 12 months to new and eligible returning subscribers. Note: Eligible returning subscribers must not have subscribed to Hulu in the past 12-months to redeem this promotion. Normally $7.99 per month, after your 12-month period ends your rate will increase to the normal cost. This is a great way to cut back on your cable bill and still enjoy your favorite shows.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t have a smart TV, or want to upgrade to a nicer interface, check out our streaming media player roundup. The prices start at $15, and they’d be a great addition to your new Hulu subscription.

Terms and Conditions: