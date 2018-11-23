The Lenovo Tab 10 offers multiuser sharing for an Amazon low of $79 shipped (Reg. $105)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Tab 10 16GB Android Tablet for $79 shipped. That’s $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Jet and beats the lowest price we have tracked by the same amount. This cost-effective tablet offers multiuser sharing and a kid’s mode, and is rated for 10-hour battery life. Rated 4+ stars by exactly 55% of reviewers.
Don’t forget that Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablets are also on sale from just $30. Size options range from 7- to 10-inch models, allowing you to find the right fit for you.
Lenovo Tab 10 16GB Android Tablet features:
- MULTI-ACCOUNT: Multiuser sharing makes this the ideal family tablet, offering separate personal profiles and app configurations for every user; family sharing is now a breeze
- TABLET FOR KIDS: The Kid’s Mode interface lets children have a dedicated profile, while you control usage and limit access to websites and apps
- LONG-LASTING BATTERY: Whether for work or play, this Android tablet has got you covered all day long with an epic 10 hour battery life