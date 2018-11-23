The Lenovo Tab 10 offers multiuser sharing for an Amazon low of $79 shipped (Reg. $105)

- Nov. 23rd 2018 12:37 pm ET

Black Friday
$79
0

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Tab 10 16GB Android Tablet for $79 shipped. That’s $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Jet and beats the lowest price we have tracked by the same amount. This cost-effective tablet offers multiuser sharing and a kid’s mode, and is rated for 10-hour battery life. Rated 4+ stars by exactly 55% of reviewers.

Don’t forget that Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablets are also on sale from just $30. Size options range from 7- to 10-inch models, allowing you to find the right fit for you.

Lenovo Tab 10 16GB Android Tablet features:

  • MULTI-ACCOUNT: Multiuser sharing makes this the ideal family tablet, offering separate personal profiles and app configurations for every user; family sharing is now a breeze
  • TABLET FOR KIDS: The Kid’s Mode interface lets children have a dedicated profile, while you control usage and limit access to websites and apps
  • LONG-LASTING BATTERY: Whether for work or play, this Android tablet has got you covered all day long with an epic 10 hour battery life

$79

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Black Friday 2018

Black Friday 2018

The best Black Friday 2018 deals, news and more.
lenovo

About the Author