The gorgeous handcrafted Lumino City for iOS/Apple TV gets rare price drop: $1 (Reg. $5)

- Nov. 23rd 2018 11:38 am ET

Former BAFTA winner Lumino City is now on sale for the holidays. Regularly $5, it is available for just $1. This is matching the lowest we have ever tracked; it hasn’t dropped this low since mid-2017. This gorgeous iOS/Apple TV puzzle adventure game is made entirely by hand using “paper, card, miniature lights, and motors.” If you’ve never given it a try, you really should, and now is your chance to get it at a great price. There are no In-App Purchases here and it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 7,000 gamers all-time. Mored details below.

Lumino City:

Through this gorgeous environment weaves a clever, charming and puzzling adventure. Lumi’s grandfather, the caretaker of Lumino City, has been kidnapped. To find him, you must explore the city and figure out the fascinating mechanisms that power this unique world.

