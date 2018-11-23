Lutron’s Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Set works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant: $80 (20% off)

- Nov. 23rd 2018 3:46 pm ET

Black Friday
Get this deal
$100 $80
0

Amazon offers the Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Set for $79.95 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. With baked-in HomeKit support leading the way, Lutron’s smart lighting ecosystem also works with Alexa, Assistant, and more. As a #1 best seller, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 150 customers.

 Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Set features:

  • Control your existing light bulbs (dimmable LEDs, incandescent and halogen) plus other connected devices easily from anywhere using the FREE Lutron app for iOS and Android
  • Schedule lights simply to turn on or off at specific times or at sunrise / sunset; schedules automatically adjust with changing seasons and Daylight Savings time
  • Works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Carrier Cor, Ecobee, the Google Assistant, more
  • Can be used in single-pole, 3-way, or multi-location applications; Lutron Pico Wallplate Bracket included for 3-way installation
  • Connect up to 50 Lutron devices (Caseta dimmers, Serena shades and Pico remotes using the Smart Bridge to expand to other rooms

Get this deal
$100 $80

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Black Friday 2018 Lutron

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go