Lutron’s Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Set works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant: $80 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Set for $79.95 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. With baked-in HomeKit support leading the way, Lutron’s smart lighting ecosystem also works with Alexa, Assistant, and more. As a #1 best seller, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 150 customers.
Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Set features:
- Control your existing light bulbs (dimmable LEDs, incandescent and halogen) plus other connected devices easily from anywhere using the FREE Lutron app for iOS and Android
- Schedule lights simply to turn on or off at specific times or at sunrise / sunset; schedules automatically adjust with changing seasons and Daylight Savings time
- Works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Carrier Cor, Ecobee, the Google Assistant, more
- Can be used in single-pole, 3-way, or multi-location applications; Lutron Pico Wallplate Bracket included for 3-way installation
- Connect up to 50 Lutron devices (Caseta dimmers, Serena shades and Pico remotes using the Smart Bridge to expand to other rooms
