Monoprice’s Black Friday Sale has notable deals on smart home devices, Mac accessories, more

Get a $25 off promo code to spend on a qualifying purchase of $50+ between 12/5-12/31/18 when you make a single qualifying purchase of $100+ from 11/21/18-12/2/18 on monoprice.com. Excludes purchases of select products, other offers, gift cards, shipping, and taxes. Email with promo code offer will be sent on 12/4/18. Customer may qualify for offer one time. Limit one code per order and cannot be combined with other coupon codes, offers, or preferred pricing. View exclusions list for $25 off promo code here . Limited time offer. While supplies last.