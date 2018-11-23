Monoprice’s Black Friday Sale has notable deals on smart home devices, Mac accessories, more

- Nov. 23rd 2018 10:59 am ET

Monoprice’s Black Friday Sale is live and offering a wide range of notable discounts across everything from Mac accessories and home theater upgrades to smartphone gear and more. One standout is the STITCH Five-Piece Smart Home Starter Kit for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $125, that’s good for a nearly 35% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen. Monoprice is also offering shoppers a $25 credit for use on future purchases when you spend $100 or more. Head below for the rest of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.

Other standouts:

Get a $25 off promo code to spend on a qualifying purchase of $50+ between 12/5-12/31/18 when you make a single qualifying purchase of $100+ from 11/21/18-12/2/18 on monoprice.com. Excludes purchases of select products, other offers, gift cards, shipping, and taxes. Email with promo code offer will be sent on 12/4/18. Customer may qualify for offer one time. Limit one code per order and cannot be combined with other coupon codes, offers, or preferred pricing. View exclusions list for $25 off promo code here. Limited time offer. While supplies last.

