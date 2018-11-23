The Owlet Smart Sock 2 delivers live tracking of your baby’s heart rate: $220 (Reg. up to $300)

Amazon offers the Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor for $219.99 shipped. Also at Target. That’s good for $80 off the original price and $20 less than our previous mention as well as most other retailer’s Black Friday price. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Owlet delivers live tracking of your baby’s heart rate and oxygen level straight to your iPhone or Android device. We’ve been using one with our daughter for about six months now, it’s great to have the added peace of mind. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Update 11/23 @ 2:51 AM: Amazon offers the Cocoon Cam Plus Video Baby Monitor with Breathing Monitoring for $119.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $150, this is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Use this baby monitor to know when your precious child is waking up, crying, or just to check that they’re doing OK before you go to bed. Rated 4/5 stars from over 300 parents.

