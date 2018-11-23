Black Friday has been one to remember here at 9to5Toys as the deals started flowing earlier than ever. While you can find all of the offers from this week in our Black Friday guide, it’s getting to the point where we need to bring the best of the best to your attention. As we do every year, it’s time for our annual roundup of the top 10 Black Friday deals still available…

Black Friday will still roll on for a few more hours tonight and we’ll of course be bringing you all of the best deals throughout the weekend and Cyber Monday. We know that many of the most popular deals from Black Friday will be gone by 3am tonight. If anything is still catching your eye, now is the time to jump on it. You may not get another chance this year.

10) Amazon delivers w/ a huge selection of adidas deals

Everyone thinks tech when it comes to Black Friday. You should be thinking fashion. After all, Amazon delivered the goods this morning with a huge adidas Gold Box. The deals start at $8 and include just about every style out there. Don’t miss this one if you need some new fashion this winter.

9) Google Home Hub enters no-brainer territory at $99 (or less)

Google Home Hub was one of the most-anticipated deals of Black Friday. Well it dropped to $99 and at the time of our writing, it’s available for even less via Rakuten. Don’t miss this Assistant-equipped display that’s perfect for your kitchen.

8) Nanoleaf re-imagines your smart home lighting for $180

We love Nanoleaf here at 9to5Toys. While Philips Hue is the OG when it comes to smart home lighting, Nanoleaf has re-shaped the scene in a whole new way. Don’t miss this $50 discount if you want the coolest HomeKit lighting out there.

7) Bose headphones get their Black Friday price drop

As expected, nearly every pair of Bose headphones got the Black Friday treatment. Don’t miss these deals on QuietComfort 35 at $299, various speakers and more if you’re looking for an upgraded audio setup this holiday season.

6) Consoles deals abound for Black Friday

The game deals have been coming hard and fast this year to say the least. And we are still seeing massive discounts and all-time low pricing on Nintendo Switch, PS4 Pro and Xbox One consoles, controllers and more. Most notably, you can still (unbelievably) lock-in a Nintendo Switch system with a free $50 GameStop gift card for $300 or just grab a straight up discount at $260. And the same goes for PlayStation 4 Pro, which for the most part hasn’t seen any price drops all year long.

It’s not all hardware though, we still have insane deals on games still kicking. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Madden NFL 19 are only $27, Mega Man 11 is at its all-time low and there’s a whole lot more where those came from still around.

5) Chromecast remains a Google favorite with aggressive price drops

Chromecast has been around for a while. But Google keeps introducing new models and they remain a great holiday gift. The Chromecast deals start at $15 for Black Friday. Don’t miss these price drops.

4) Black Friday + iPad = Happy Shoppers

iPad deals come and go throughout the year. But you can always count on Black Friday. This year we saw one of the most complete discounted lineups in history. The 9.7-inch model fell to $249 while there were plenty of deals on iPad Pro, mini and more. These are going to be gone tonight or tomorrow. Get your iPad on now.

3) Apple Watch Series 3 goes to $199, sells out and comes back

Apple Watch Series 3 was a hot deal this year at $199. Unfortunately that offer is over. But larger sizes are still available and there are plenty of LTE deals to go around. Jumpstart your fitness tracking with a new Apple Watch.

2) Echo Dot from $20 leads a healthy lineup of Alexa-enabled speaker deals

We love Echo Dot. And you should too. The previous generation is on sale for $20 while the latest version with its fabric-wrapped shell is down to $24. This is an easy, I repeat easy, stocking stuffer.

1) HomePod at $250 wins Black Friday

We knew that HomePod would be a hot gift at $250. That proved true as our readers bought thousands of them. While inventory is beginning to wane, you can’t still bring home the glorious HomePod for $250 right now.