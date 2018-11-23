Ulta’s Black Friday Sale has Smashbox, Urban Decay, and much more for under $25

- Nov. 23rd 2018 12:56 am ET

Black Friday
The Ulta Black Friday Sale is now live, and it features a wide assortment of items for $25 or less. Shipping is free on orders over $35, so this is an excellent opportunity to pick up some stocking stuffers for your beauty-loving friends. Notable is the Dermalogica Daily Glow Duo for $12. It’s $20 if you buy from Dermalogica direct. This 2-piece set is great for those who need travel-friendly skincare during the holidays or want to try a new line of products before committing to full-size items. It includes a Precleanse Balm and Daily Microfoliant. Dermalogica is a very well-regarded brand. More deals after the jump.

Top picks from this sale:

We’ve already covered Black Friday beauty sales from The Body Shop, Macy’s, and Kohl’s. Meanwhile, for a convenient way to chill your skincare items, there’s this $20 mini fridge.

Dermalogica Daily Glow Duo features:

Cleanse and polish your way to bright, glowing skin with this best-selling Dermalogica Daily Glow Duo.

  • Travel Size Precleanse Balm (0.5 oz)
  • Travel Size Daily Microfoliant (0.45 oz)

