XCOM Enemy Within for iOS drops to an all-time low for the holidays: $2 (Reg. $10)

XCOM: Enemy Within is getting an amazing price drop for Black Friday. After seeing a gigantic list of sales on the App Store over the last couple days, Enemy Within is now at its all-time lowest price ever. Regularly $10, you can download the sci-fi strategy action game for just $1.99. This one carries amazing ratings on console and 4+ stars from over 3,800 mobile gamers all-time. More details below.
XCOM: Enemy Within:
XCOM: Enemy Within is a standalone expansion to the 2012 strategy game of the year XCOM: Enemy Unknown and it’s now available on iOS devices! Enemy Within features the core gameplay of Enemy Unknown plus more exciting content. Check out the new soldiers, abilities, enemies, maps, missions, and multiplayer mode for the fresh new strategy gaming experience!