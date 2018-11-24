Amazon’s in-house bedding is up to 30% off just in time for the holidays, today only

- Nov. 24th 2018 10:01 am ET

30% off
0

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Week Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off its in-house brands, Stone & Beam and Rivet bedding and blankets. Our top pick from this sale is the Stone & Beam Rustic Buffalo Check Flannel Yarn-Dyed Sheet Set in Queen for $53. That’s an Amazon all-time low and regularly these sheets are priced at $76. Flannel sheets are perfect for colder weather and they’re available in an array of pattern options and sizes. Reviews are still coming in, however Stone & Beam is highly rated overall

Also, the Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Blanket is a great piece to add over a bed or chair for a warm touch. This blanket is beautiful and is priced at $35, which is down from its regular rate of $50. This is another Amazon all-time low and it’s rated 4.1/5 stars.

Stone & Beam Rustic Buffalo Check Sheets feature:

  • These cozy flannel sheets will have you looking forward to many long winter’s naps. Classic yarn-dyed buffalo check is the ultimate rustic style. The incredibly soft, breathable flannel with double napped finish will keep you toasty warm all night.
  • Top Sheet: 105″L x 87″W Shams: 20″L x 30″W
  • Set includes: Fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases
  • 100% cotton is comfortable and soft to the skin

30% off

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author