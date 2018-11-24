Apple Watch Series 3 returns to Black Friday pricing at Amazon, but you better act quick!

Apple Watch Series 3 from $199 was one of the most anticipated deals of Black Friday this year. The 38mm version at that price sold out rather quickly while the larger 42mm was in and out of stock at $229. Well, if you missed it, you’re in luck. Amazon currently has the 42mm version at $229 with an estimated Monday ship date. At this time, we’re not seeing the 38mm price but it may come back at any time. Regardless, if you were on the fence before, don’t miss it now. Today’s deal is is good for $80 off the regular price and a match of the best we’ve seen. Features list below. Need LTE? B&H’s Black Friday pricing is still available as well.

Need a new Apple Watch band too? Check out our roundup of the best options out there from $5.

Apple Watch Series 3 features: