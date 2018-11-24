The ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router drops to new low of $90 shipped (Reg. $150+)

Best Buy is offering the ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router for $89.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and beats the lowest price we have tracked by over $40. With wireless speeds that reach up to 2.6 Gb/s, this router performs just as great as it looks. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A lower cost alternative would be the TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router for $70. It’s not quite as fast, but is an Amazon best-seller with a rating of 4.2/5 stars from nearly 300 reviewers. If you’d prefer a mesh network, have a look at some of our deals that are still live from earlier this week.

ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features: