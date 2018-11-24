Save up to 50% off Bounty Hunter Metal Detectors at Amazon, Quick Silver $60, Junior $30, more

Today only, as a part of its Cyber Monday Deals Week, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Bounty Hunter Metal Detectors. Our top pick is the Quick Silver Metal Detector for $59.99 shipped. That’s around 33% off the typical rate and sets a new low at Amazon. This metal detector offers 3-tone audio feedback so you quickly know what has been found. Rated 4+ stars by 75% of reviewers. Find more top picks below.

More metal detectors on sale:

Bounty Hunter Quick Silver Metal Detector features:

  • Squelch-tech fully automatic ground balance eliminates false signals
  • Push button discrimination & 1-touch depth control
  • 4-segment cigital target identification & 3-tone audio feedback for accurate identification of buried objects

