Save big on CamelBak bottles, packs and more from $6 in today’s Gold Box

- Nov. 24th 2018 9:20 am ET

From $6
Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals Week, Amazon is offering up to 30% off CamelBak bottles and hydration packs. The deals start at $6.29 shipped. Our top pick is the CamelBak Ratchet 100-ounce Hydration Pack for $57 in Black & Graphite. Regularly $80 or more, today’s deal is right at the previous all-time low price. The CamelBak Hatchet offers a breathable design, “20% more water per sip,” and more. Perfect for runs or long bike rides. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Dive into the rest of today’s CamelBak sale or head below for more top picks.

Other notable CamelBak deals include:

Your ideal companion for hot, sweaty rides, the Ratchet is the lightest CamelBak bike pack with the most hydration capacity—its 3L Crux reservoir will fuel rides of 3+ hours.

