Brew 14 cups of coffee w/ Cuisinart’s PerfecTemp programmable coffeemaker: $50 (Reg. $70+)

- Nov. 24th 2018 11:09 am ET

$50
0

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker (DCC-3200) for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $100 at retailers like Target and around $70 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With a massive 14-cup brewing capacity, you’ll be able to stay caffeinated all day with just one pot. Rated 4/5 stars from nearly 5,000 shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t need the 14-cup capacity and prefer a more custom brew? You can still pick up an AeroPress for just $25 shipped at Amazon, which is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.

Cuisinart PerfecTemp Coffeemaker features:

  • State-Of-The-Art technology to ensure hotter coffee without sacrificing flavor or quality. Dimensions (LXWXH) : 7.75 x 9.00 x 14.00 inches
  • Brew strength control allows you to select regular or bold coffee flavor
  • Fully automatic with 24-hour programmability, self-clean, 1-4 cup setting and auto shutoff (0-4 hours)
  • Adjustable keep warm temperature control. Adjusts warming plate temperature to low, medium or high to keep freshly brewed coffee at the temperature you prefer
  • Gold tone, commercial style permanent filter

$50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Cuisinart

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide