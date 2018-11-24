Brew 14 cups of coffee w/ Cuisinart’s PerfecTemp programmable coffeemaker: $50 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker (DCC-3200) for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $100 at retailers like Target and around $70 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With a massive 14-cup brewing capacity, you’ll be able to stay caffeinated all day with just one pot. Rated 4/5 stars from nearly 5,000 shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t need the 14-cup capacity and prefer a more custom brew? You can still pick up an AeroPress for just $25 shipped at Amazon, which is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.

Cuisinart PerfecTemp Coffeemaker features: