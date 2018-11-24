Das Keyboard’s Model S Professional Keyboard works with Mac, down to new low at $89 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac at $89 shipped. You’ll also find it available direct from Das Keyboard as well as at B&H. That’s good for a $24 discount from the going rate and is the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time low. This German-engineered wired mechanical keyboard features Cherry MX blue switches, laser-etched key caps and a two-port USB hub. Nearly 1,300 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.
Das Keyboard Model S Professional features:
- 104-Key US Layout
- Cherry MX Blue Mechanical Switches
- Laser-Etched Keys, Gold Contacts
- Special Mac Functions
- 6.6′ (2 m) USB Cable
- 2-Port USB 2.0 Hub
- Media Controls
- Glossy Black Top Panel
- 5-Key Rollover