Das Keyboard's Model S Professional Keyboard works with Mac, down to new low at $89 (20% off)

Nov. 24th 2018

$113 $89
0

Amazon offers the Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac at $89 shipped. You’ll also find it available direct from Das Keyboard as well as at B&H. That’s good for a $24 discount from the going rate and is the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time low. This German-engineered wired mechanical keyboard features Cherry MX blue switches, laser-etched key caps and a two-port USB hub. Nearly 1,300 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating

Das Keyboard Model S Professional features:

  • 104-Key US Layout
  • Cherry MX Blue Mechanical Switches
  • Laser-Etched Keys, Gold Contacts
  • Special Mac Functions
  • 6.6′ (2 m) USB Cable
  • 2-Port USB 2.0 Hub
  • Media Controls
  • Glossy Black Top Panel
  • 5-Key Rollover

