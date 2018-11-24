Forget Instagram, print your phone pics w/ Fujifilm’s INSTAX Printer: $90 (Reg. up to $140)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals Week, Amazon offers the Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Smart Phone Printer in Gold or Silver for $90.30 shipped. It’s currently $98 at Best Buy and Walmart, while Target and Overstock charge beyond $130. It had been going for close to $140 at Amazon before dropping to an all-time low. It’s so easy to take photos with a smartphone, but some of us just miss the tangible feeling of the resulting print in our hands. Wirelessly beam your images from your phone or tablet to this printer and you’ll have a physical photograph 10 seconds later. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 300+ customers.

Save some cash when you opt for the all-in-one experience in the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera for $50 shipped. Just point, shoot, and print. Plus, it includes a selfie mirror.

Fujifilm INSTAX SP-2 Printer features: