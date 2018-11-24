Save 40% on George Foreman’s new 7-in-1 electric indoor grill at $60 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals Week, Amazon offers the George Foreman 7-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill for $59.99 shipped. Normally $100, this is the first major drop we’ve tracked and is the lowest currently available. You can cook just about anything on this grill, from broiling to using it as a panini press, good ol’ George will be there to help you. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
George Foreman 7-in-1 Indoor Grill features:
- 7-In-1 functions – grill, broil, griddle, bake, panini press, top melt, and waffle maker
- Broil Function – Perfect for caramelization and melts! Simply remove the top grill plate and choose from high or low broiling temperatures.Care and Maintenance – Never use bleach. To clean stroller frame, use only household soap and warm water
- Ceramic Grill Plates – The durable, nonstick grill plates provide 75 sq. in. of cooking space for steak, chicken, veggies, and more—adding the classic grill marks you love! The nonstick ceramic coating is 5x more durable* and free of PTFE and PFOA. It’s featured on the grill plates and the griddle plate.
- Variable Temperature – Precision cooking for all your favorites! The adjustable temperature controls reach a high heat of 450°F for the perfect sear.
- Adjustable Hinge – The 2.5” hinge adjusts to the thickness of meats, and locks securely into place for broiling.
- Removable Plates – Cleanup is fast and easy with the dishwasher-safe removable plates.