MVMT watches, Jockey apparel, & more at up to 40% off in Amazon’s Gold Box

- Nov. 24th 2018 9:19 am ET

40% off
0

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Week Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Men’s apparel, shoes, accessories and more from top brands including MVMT and Jockey. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the MVMT 40 Series Watch for $91. That’s an Amazon all-time low, $34 off the regular rate and for comparison, MVMT currently has this watch for $104. Its sleek black design will give you a polished look with any outfit and it can be easily dressed up or down. Even better, you can change out the band of this watch to leather for a different look. With over 180 reviews, this watch is rated 4.3/5 stars.

Our top picks for men include:

MVMT 40 Series Watch features:

  • EVERYDAY WATCH FOR THE MODERN GENTLEMAN- 40 series Watches feature a slightly smaller 40 MM diameter case size. Case depth is approx 7MM. This watch style is slim & sleek, laying flat against the wrist.
  • SOPHISTICATED MOVEMENT- Battery powered 3 hand Miyota Quartz movement DURABLE AND WATER RESISTANT- Weatherproof up to 3 ATM/30 Meters. Perfect for carefree
  • everyday use but should not be submerged in water. Glass case made of hardened mineral crystal for enhanced durability

40% off

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Cyber Monday 2018

About the Author