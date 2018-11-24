Keep your gear safe w/ Amazon’s Cyber Monday Week Pelican sale from $8 shipped

- Nov. 24th 2018 9:11 am ET

From $8
Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals Week, Amazon is offering a selection of Pelican gear from $8 shipped. Our top pick is the 1510 Case With Foam in Black for $118.97. Normally up to $180, this is the lowest we’ve tracked in 2018 and is the best available. We have seen it go for a few dollars less in years past, however. Pelican cases like this are known for keeping expensive gear protected, so if you travel often with high-end cameras or technology, these are a must. The 1510 case is waterproof, crushproof, and dust-proof, meaning that your items will be safe no matter what conditions you run into. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,500 travelers. Shop the entire Pelican sale here.

Pelican 1510 Case With Foam features:

  • Watertight, Crush-Proof and dust-proof. Lid depth:  1.79″ (4.5 cm); bottom depth: 5.79″ (14.7 cm); total depth: 7.58″ (19.3 cm)
  • Faa maximum carry on size and buoyancy is 64.15 pounds
  • Open cell core with solid wall design to make a strong yet lightweight travel case
  • Easy open double throw latches cover, O-Ring seal and an automatic pressure equalization valve.
  • Lifetime guarantee of excellence. Interior (L x w x d): 19.75″ X 11.00″ X 7.60″ (50.2 x 27.9 x 19.3 Exterior (L x w x d): 22.00″ X 13.81″ X 9.00″ (55.9 x 35.1 x 22.9 cm)

