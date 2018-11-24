Control lamps, coffee makers, and more w/ TP-Link’s mini smart plug at $16 shipped, more

- Nov. 24th 2018 10:50 am ET

Amazon offers the TP-Link Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug (HS105) for $15.82 shipped. Normally around $30 per plug, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked for a one-pack. We did track a two-pack over the Black Friday holiday that dropped the price to $14/plug, but otherwise, this is the best we’ve tracked. These plugs are perfect for expanding your smart home coverage to lamps, coffee makers, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

Update 11/24 @ 11:50 AM: Amazon offers the TP-Link HS200 Smart In-Wall Light Switch for $21.99 shipped. Normally selling for $40 as of late, that’s good for a 45% discount and is the best price we’ve seen at Amazon. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 2,600 customers. 

Looking to start your smart home? Amazon’s Echo devices are still at Black Friday prices on many models, so be sure to pick up one (or a few) to jumpstart your smart home.

TP-Link Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plugs features:

  • Remote access: control devices connected to the smart Plug wherever you have internet using the free Kasa app on your smartphone. Requires a secured 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network Connection
  • Scheduling: schedule the smart Plug to automatically power electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise
  • Away mode: turns your devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home. Usage Tips – Place your Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini within the range of your Wi-Fi router or access point (approximately 100 feet). Avoid physical obstructions and radio interference in the surrounding area.

