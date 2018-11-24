WD’s reliable Easystore 8TB Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive falls to $130 shipped (25% off)

While we’ve seen plenty of storage deals over the past few days, one of the most eagerly-waited discounts was nowhere to be seen. Well, until now. Best Buy is offering the WD Easystore 8TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $129.99 shipped. Normally selling for $180 or more, that’s good for an over 25% discount and comes within $3 of the lowest we’ve seen. For comparison, we last saw an 8TB hard drive sell for $140. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

WD’s 8TB Easystore features the company’s Red line of hard drives. They’re made for NAS and other storage systems, meaning you’re getting one of the most reliable drives on the market. I just recently filled a Synology NAS with four of the drives from the 8TB Easystore and can’t recommend them enough for backups or expanding your home media server.

If 8TB isn’t enough for you, don’t forget that WD’s 10TB Easystore Hard Drive is still on sale for $179.99 shipped.

