This bedside table lamp is perfect for navigating your room in the dark: $14 (Reg. $20)

- Jan. 22nd 2019 4:58 pm ET

0

Aooshine (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Bedside Table Lamp for $13.85 shipped when you use code AOOSHINE2019 at checkout. Regularly over $20, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This lamp is perfect for illuminating your bedside as you get ready to sleep for the night and has a great design. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to pick up this $10 shipped smart plug so you can turn the lamp on or off with just your voice.

Aooshine Bedside Table Lamp features:

Smooth wooden texture base with a cylinder linen fabric shade definitely gives much aesthetics to this desk lamp and makes it a perfect addition to your room. The small nightstand lamp creates a nice feeling in the house when spending time with your family as the linen fabric shade softens the light.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Aooshine

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide