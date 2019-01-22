This bedside table lamp is perfect for navigating your room in the dark: $14 (Reg. $20)

Aooshine (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Bedside Table Lamp for $13.85 shipped when you use code AOOSHINE2019 at checkout. Regularly over $20, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This lamp is perfect for illuminating your bedside as you get ready to sleep for the night and has a great design. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Aooshine Bedside Table Lamp features:
Smooth wooden texture base with a cylinder linen fabric shade definitely gives much aesthetics to this desk lamp and makes it a perfect addition to your room. The small nightstand lamp creates a nice feeling in the house when spending time with your family as the linen fabric shade softens the light.