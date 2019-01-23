Get lifetime email marketing with Stackmails for $49

Most email marketing platforms are made for big business. But if you’re a one-man band or a freelancer, Stackmails might better suit your needs. This platform makes it easy to create custom campaigns and follow-ups. You can currently get lifetime access for $49 via 9to5Toys Specials. For comparison, a single year typically runs over $100.

Email outreach is a vital part of any digital marketing campaign. With Stackmails, you can create custom campaigns right inside Gmail.

This app lets you send personalized emails to 2,000 contacts and schedule messages with a couple of clicks. This makes it easy to send out simple newsletters and engage your mailing list with offers.

In addition, Stackmails lets you automate your email marketing. For instance, you can create follow-up emails for contacts who have opened your message but have not responded or clicked a link. This is a great feature for busy entrepreneurs.

You can access all of these features right inside Gmail, and Stackmails supports multiple accounts. You can also see detailed analytics of every open, reply, click, and bounce.

Order now for $49 to get a lifetime subscription on the Stackmails Unlimited Plan.