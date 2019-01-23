Marshall’s Stockwell Portable Speaker returns to Amazon low at $100 shipped (Reg. $170)

- Jan. 23rd 2019 9:41 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Flip Cover for $99.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available on sale at Best Buy. You’d normally pay $170 for the portable speaker at retailers like B&H, with today’s discount returning the price to our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Marshall is known for its iconic vintage aesthetic and high-end sound quality, two traits that are present in its Stockwell speaker. It also rocks 25 hours of audio playback on a single charge and doubles as a power bank. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 240 customers.

(Update 1/23 2:40pm): Best Buy is offering its Sony XB40 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $139.99 shipped (Reg. up to $248+, today only). Rated 4+ stars.

There’s no denying that Marshall’s Stockwell is a more premium option than your average Bluetooth speaker. If you can do without the design and want to save even more, then it’s hard to go wrong with Anker’s highly-rated Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $40.

Marshall Stockwell Portable Speaker features:

  • Portable speaker comes with built-in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries
  • 25 hours of play time
  • Enjoy your music without the hassle of wires, since Stockwell comes with Bluetooth 4.0 technology
  • Answer, decline and end calls with the phone button
  • Features a handy USB port to charge your listening device while you’re on the go
