Parallels is one of the best ways to run Windows on your Mac, now 10% off all versions

Parallels is now offering 10% off all of its Desktop and Toolbox apps. While it might not be as deep of a discount as the Black Friday 2018 deals, today’s offer is matching the usual price drops and if you’re looking for one of the best ways to run Windows on your Mac, this is it. Simply use code GY9-UFM-ECJ at checkout (looks like this). Head below for all the details.

You can grab Parallels Desktop 14 for home/student use for one year at $71.99, down from the usual $80. That’s the most affordable option eligible for the promo code above. You can opt for a perpetual license at slightly more or a one-year sub at the price listed above (these discounts only apply to the first year on subscription offers). You can learn more in our hands-on review. These deals are only available from now through Thursday, January 31 at 11:59pm PST.

But there are loads of options the code will work on right now:

Parallels Desktop 14: