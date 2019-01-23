Pick up this very popular plaid blanket scarf at just $7 shipped from Amazon

Buttons & Pleats (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Plaid Blanket Shawl Scarf for $7.14 shipped via promo code LUN9GDVL at checkout. Regularly $10, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in years. This plaid blanket scarf is very on-trend for the cold weather months and it’s great to layer over jackets, long-sleeve shirts, dresses and more. You can also style it in an array of different ways such as a shawl or thrown over your shoulder. With over 700 reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.
Buttons & Pleats Plaid Blanket Scarf features:
- Our scarfs for women are made out of soft fabric that feels great against the skin. You’ll never have to worry about itching with our luxurious scarves.
- Our plaid blanket scarf features patterns that never fade from fashion. The color combinations featured in our tartan scarf designs mix and match with many different outfits, making our scarf a scarf women can wear again and again.
- Our blanket scarf is heavy weight, making it a cozy winter scarf. The blanket scarfs for women can be worn with coats and jackets outside or as a shawl scarf indoors.
