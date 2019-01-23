Pick up the Weider Home Gym at Walmart today for $179 (Reg. up to $250)

Walmart offers the Weider 2980 Home Gym for $179.18 with in-store pickup. You’ll see this discount in-cart once you choose in-store pickup. It’s well over $220 at stores like Kohl’s and Hayneedle. Today’s deal is the best we can find. It features 214 pounds of resistance plus six stations so you can effectively sculpt and tone your entire body. Who needs a gym membership when you can get a full-on workout with this at-home machine? Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you want something that’s not only less expensive but also takes up smaller real estate, we have a deal on the BodyBoss Portable Home Gym from $130 shipped. Meanwhile, don’t forget about those gains! Grab some Zhou Nutrition Supplements from $8.50 shipped, as well.

Weider 2980 Home Gym features: