DYMO’s Desktop Mailing Solution kit w/ scale helps you ship anything: $163 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon offers the DYMO Desktop Mailing Solution with LabelWriter Twin Turbo Label Printer and Scale (1757660) for $163.19 shipped. Regularly $260 at Staples, B&H offers it for $220 and it generally goes for around $200 at Amazon. If you are often shipping packages or printing labels for organization, this is a must-have combo kit. You’ll be able to easily print shipping labels and even address labels or organizational labels for smaller projects. Rated 4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
For smaller projects, the DYMO LabelMaker 280 is a great choice. Coming in at under $30 shipped, it features a rechargeable battery and an easy-to-use keyboard. I personally own this label maker, and it’s a great choice when organizing my desk.
DYMO Desktop Mailing Solution features:
- This label maker is an all-in-one kit with everything you need to address, weigh and stamp your mail
- Thermal printing technology is silent and never needs ink, toner, or ribbons. 300 dpi resolution 55 labels per minute print speed
- Holds two label rolls for twice the productivity with less switching. USB Compatibility with Windows 2000, XP, Vista and Mac OS X (10.2.8 or later)
- Includes label printer, scale, 1 roll of 200 DYMO Stamps postage labels and 1 roll of 130 DYMO address labels. 2-year limited manufacturer warranty
- Scale is 6 1/4 inches long by 7 1/4 inches wide by 1 1/2 inches high. Label printer is 8 1/2 inches wide by 7 inches deep by 5 1/4 inches tall