DYMO’s Desktop Mailing Solution kit w/ scale helps you ship anything: $163 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon offers the DYMO Desktop Mailing Solution with LabelWriter Twin Turbo Label Printer and Scale (1757660) for $163.19 shipped. Regularly $260 at Staples, B&H offers it for $220 and it generally goes for around $200 at Amazon. If you are often shipping packages or printing labels for organization, this is a must-have combo kit. You’ll be able to easily print shipping labels and even address labels or organizational labels for smaller projects. Rated 4/5 stars.

For smaller projects, the DYMO LabelMaker 280 is a great choice. Coming in at under $30 shipped, it features a rechargeable battery and an easy-to-use keyboard. I personally own this label maker, and it’s a great choice when organizing my desk.

DYMO Desktop Mailing Solution features: